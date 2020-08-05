By Jethro Ibileke
The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached.
He was impeached on Wednesday during plenary by seven members of the House.
Speaker of the Assembly, Frank Okiye, said Idiaye was impeached over misconduct and revealing secret information of the Assembly.
It was however gathered that he was actually impeached for pledging loyalty for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
The member representing Orhionmwon Constituency ll, Roland Asoro, was immediately elected Deputy Speaker.
Idiaye on Monday August 3 pledged loyalty and support to Ize-Iyamu.
Foolish house inaugurated to bid Obaseki will. In the world were is it that 7 members out of 24 members duly elected members of Edo State House of Assembly will move motion for over 5 million plus, while majority of the elected house members are sitting at home because the useless government had refused to inaugurate them in other to perform there legislative function and he is preaching for democracy, development and asking people like us to vote him into power again, this man is kidding.