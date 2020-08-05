By Jennifer Okundia

2017 Big Brother Naija former housemate Bisola Aiyeola teases her 2 million plus fans with her native outfit, a short and blouse.

Aiyeola is a Nigerian actress and singer. In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

In a statement, she wrote: Hi fam, Just said to give you a lil dose of sweetness to make you smile 😊.





The business woman is a 34 year old media personality born in London. She has a daughter named Leila Olakitan Joan Olanrewaju.