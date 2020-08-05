Ebuka Oni-Uchendu, the host of Big Brother Naija TV show, has explained why he has refused to ‘shake major tables among the housemates.

The reality show has 18 housemates competing to be the winner after 2 housemates – Ka3na and Lilo were evicted on Sunday.

During the show, viewers expect Ebuka to interrogate and ”shake tables” while speaking with housemates. Questions concerning some of the issues including relationships, fights, and gossips amongst them.

This morning, a Twitter user accused Ebuka of refusing to shake tables, and he explained that he was accused of influencing the game with ‘questions’ last season.





But last season, you people accused me of influencing the game too much with my questions 🤔 https://t.co/fVZdMmTxuY — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 5, 2020