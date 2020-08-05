Ini Okopido, chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead. He was aged 57.

Family and multiple sources have confirmed the death.

Okpido died at Ibom Multispecialty Hospital (IBH), Uyo on Wednesday, just some months after his elder brother, Dr. Ime Okopido died.

The senior brother, aged 79, is yet to be buried.





Reports said the younger Okopido died of multiple organ failure, after a protracted illness and surgery.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed the death .

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said: “Our great party has lost a fine gentleman and grassroots politician who was at the forefront of mainstreaming the APC as the party of choice in Akwa Ibom State.

“The late Okopido was a stabilising force who provided a listening ear to all party supporters, members, leaders and other stakeholders not only in Akwa Ibom State, but in the South South and national level of our party.

“He was a critical partner in the ongoing reconciliation and repositioning efforts being undertaken by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Our great party extends condolences to his immediate family, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and indeed the entire APC family.

” We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant him eternal rest”.