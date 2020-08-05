Some airlines in the country operating at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have expressed dissatisfaction over low passengers’ patronage since reopening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

During separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja, the airlines said the ratio of passengers at present compared with previous years had drastically reduced due to the impact of Coronavirus.

Max Air Station Manager Kehinde Ogunyale stated that the airline was only doing about 25 per cent of its usual business in the past years before the pandemic.

“It is glaring that things have never remained the same as it used to be. We are just doing about 25 per cent of our usual business in the past years before the pandemic.





“Traffic was slightly better during the festive season of Eid-el-Kabir. But, as of now, we are still experiencing low traffic flow because of the Coronavirus pandemic,’’ he said.

The station manager, however, commended the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and other germane stakeholders to have come up with protocols for the period.

According to him, it is necessary to use face masks, hand sanitisers and observe social distancing among others to ensure that all protocols are kept.

“Our advice to the passengers is to keep to the required protocol to keep themselves safe. Whatever support we need to give from here, we will do it.

“We also want the passengers to help us by giving us the required support and encouragement by staying on queues and coming early to the airport. We are sure that we will all be safe,’’ he said.