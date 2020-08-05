44 year old Nollywood star Adunni Ade has shared pictures she took while the sun was shining down on her beautiful fair skin.

She took to her timeline and penned these words ‘When the sun 🌞 hits!’

Adunni was born in Queens, New York, United States. She became popular after featuring in actress Funke Akindele’s series ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’





Ade born was to a German Irish mother and a Yoruba Nigerian father and raised in Lagos and the United States. She had her elementary schooling in Lagos and Ogun states respectively.