

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has made a sensational claim that N10billion was withdrawn from the accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission for 2019 election.

He claimed the money was used to fight him in the election.

It was not clear how the Rivers State Governor came upon the staggering slush fund.





He did not provide details, how it was taken, who took it and under what cover.

He however told Channels Television Tuesday, that it was time to involve technocrats in the administration of the Commission.

He agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that it was obvious that politicians appointed to choice positions in the NDDC have failed to develop the Niger Delta region.

Wike claimed that Governors of the South South who were elected on the platform of the PDP are never consulted even though the law establishing the Commission recognizes them as part of the management of the agency.

He acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari has made efforts recently to correct the defect.

But he said that there is a mentality in the minds of members of the political class that the NDDC is a cash cow.

Governor Wike about a week ago secured a state High Court judgement that NDDC is barred from executing any project in the state without the consent of the state government.

The judgement was passed by Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the state High Court in case filed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice against NDDC and it’s management.