Australian Jonathan Swan was the toast of America on Tuesday after HBO aired an interview he had with President Trump flummoxed over his handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Swan who works as the national political correspondent at the Axios news site, grilled Trump on the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues in the interview aired by HBO.

A segment shared on Twitter, which already had over 21.4 million views by Tuesday 1600GMT showed a frustrated Trump rifling through sheets of papers as Mr Swan tackled him on the US COVID-19 death toll.





Watch the interview:

Also watch Trump speak on late human rights fighter and Congressman, John Lewis: