Being the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, former housemate Ka3na opens up to show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on her experience so far.

The mum of one explained that there was no time to use her game plan, as everything unfolded right before her and she had to act.

She also disclosed how she doesn’t regret any of her actions in the house, but will work on her bossy nature and temper, while also hoping that the friendship with Lucy and connection with Dorathy continues outside the house.

Watch the interview here, and find out what’s next for Ka3na who revealed that she wants to buy a property first for her business, and so she needed to go into the game for her name to be known before selling her brand to fans…



