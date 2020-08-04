By Jennifer Okundia

Newly wed actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband Adegboyega Lawal, were paid a visit by the Alaafin of Oyo, alongside two of his wives.

Anjorin stated that she was on honeymoon with her hubby when one of the queens Olori Memunat called to inform her that Alaafin was in Lagos and will not leave until he sees her and her hubby.

Lots of controversy surrounded The couple who tied the knot in a court and traditional wedding ceremony. News made rounds that Lawal already has 5 wives with several kids, though she’s unperturbed.





Captioning the video where she sat on the floor with her hubby squatting to listen to the king, she penned the note below:

‘Na jeje we dey do our HONEYMOON crayfish waka..Almighty OLORI MEMUNAT & IYA META called me to INFORM me.. your father is on his way to see you and he will not leave Lagos until he sees you and your husband…

Baba come tell MR LAWAL to pay another bride price with PRIVATE JET na so MR LAWAL dey trembling since yesterday till now🤪😜😝😃🤣..yinmun you no pay the new bride price I dey go my papa house for OYO 😜😝😝😜 ..Who notice I rock same colour with my papa..😜😝💃💃💃

IKU BABAYEYE IS A DEFINATION OF (APONMONMAWEYIN)

BAAMI THANK YOU SIR FOR BEING MY STRONG SPINAL CORD SIR..KADEPELORI SIR BAAMI🙏🙏’

The business woman and indigenous actress has been getting wedding gifts from friends and family, including N10 million cash which she made a video of.

