By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Three people have been killed as a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, ran into a moving trailer on Lagos-Abeokuta Road, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The accident occurred around 6:40am on Tuesday before Cement Bus Stop inward Iyana-Dopemu.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, three people were killed in the accident.





“An accident has just been reported involving a SUV that ran into a moving trailer on the fast lane shortly before Cement b/stop inward Iyana-Dopemu with 3 casualties,” it said on its twitter handle.

Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS, were on ground evacuate the casualties.

According to LASTMA, all vehicles involved as well as the casualties had been evacuated.