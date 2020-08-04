The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of six internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys.

The fraudsters, who specialised in Business E-mail Compromise (BCG), internet fraud, and other related offences are: Chisom Emmanuel Odom; Isajimi Joshua; Tafa Basit; Adeleye Oladele Benjamin, Chukwu Simon and Amoo Tunmise.

They were sentenced and convicted by different Federal High Court judges at the Federal Capital Territory on charges bordering on internet frauds.

The convicts’ problems started when residents of their respective neighbourhoods petitioned the EFCC, alleging them of suspicious lifestyles as signals of criminality.





Investigation by the Commission revealed that the fraudsters converted their residences to dens, where they were operating freely and defrauding members of the public.

Items discovered from them, upon their arrests, were electronic gadgets, ranging from sophisticated computer systems, software and hardware devices, browsers amongst others.

They were subsequently charged to different courts where they pleaded guilty.

Justice F.O.G Ogunbanjo, convicted and sentenced Odom and Joshua while Justice Ojukwu of Federal High Court, convicted Benjamin to two years imprisonment. She also convicted and sentenced Tunmise and ordered him to pay a fine of N1million.

In the same vein, Justice Binta Nyako convicted and sentenced Simon and Basit to six months and three months respectively.