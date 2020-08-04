By Daniels Ekugo

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God has donated additional 20,000 medical facemasks to the Lagos State Government as part of its contributions in eliminating the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The donation was made during the commissioning of O Care Face Mask factory, the first certified and registered medical face masks facility in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility, said the mission will continue to support government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19.





“It will be recalled ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds fully fitted with Ventilators to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria which is now found very useful at this period of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In the same vein, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated 10,000 Hand Sanitizers, 10,000 Surgical Face Masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos state government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr Cyprian Orakpo assures other religious bodies, medical institutions, government agencies, state governments, educational institutions and the general public to go ahead and place order, as Transgreen Nigeria Limited is sure of better delivery on time as the company believe in making affordable medical face mask accessible to all.

The factory commissioning event which also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a goodwill message virtually, and also Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that it is a confirmation of what Lagos State Government stand for in creating a favourable atmosphere for business to do well.