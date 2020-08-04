By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian police officer, Dolapo Opeyemi Badmus, has shared stunning new photos as she turns a year older today August 4.

The former Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos, took to her verified Instagram page to share the photos and celebrate.

She wrote: “In this new year, I will mount up wings like eagles…Dwell in the secret place of the most high and the host of heaven as usual with continue to shield me….Everyday of this new year be filled with joy and happiness!!!! May I overcome any hardship of life and every bad things go away from me and all that is mine! I wish myself peace, smiles and excellent mood.”





“He made all things beautiful for me…. I thank the Almighty God for standing by me! If it has not been the Lord”

Celebrating her, Saidi Balagun wrote: “Happy birthday. Wishing you God’s grace and mercy. Many happy returns.”

Toyin Lawani wrote: “Happy birthday me… thanks for choosing The fashion Goddess”

Ufuoma MCDermott wrote: “Happy birthday darling egbon”