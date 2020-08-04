After an impressive reception of his ‘Know You,’Nigerian singer-songwriter Ladipoe features Teni on the remix of his ‘Lemme Know’ track.
The Mavin Records rapper, dropped the official music video of “Lemme Know” visual, produced by Ozedukus and Mavins Films.
The song was previously released in 2019.
Check on the lyrics here…
”How we go ooh
How we go catching flights from Lagos down to Monaco
Wo oh ooh
Where the ballers dey
Omo where the men dey
Doing 95 from
Lekki straight to Mend”
