Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is planning to overhaul the nation’s security architecture, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) disclosed this on Tuesday.

Monguno, who spoke with newsmen after the security council meeting presided over by Buhari in Abuja, said the president had ordered an overhaul of operational strategies of the nation’s security network to effectively counter the security situation across the country.

The NSA stated that the government was working on a solution to the security crisis in some parts of the country, saying that the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), was “working on something” to give effect to President Buhari’s earlier marching orders to service chiefs.

According to him, the council decried proliferation of drugs, which it said was driving insecurity in the country.





Monguno said the manner of killings of their victims could only mean one thing and that is, the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists were out of their minds.

He said Buhari reaffirmed his last marching orders to the nation’s security chiefs that their best effort was not good enough.

Monguno said the president told the security chiefs that Nigerians had lost confidence in the security sector and that he was determined to restore that confidence.