Congressmen may still be locked in talks over the size of unemployment benefits to Americans, there are indications that Americans with large families may end up with fatter stimulus checks.

According to Tom’s Guide, the HEALS Act framework calls for $500 per dependant in qualifying households.

So this change could benefit larger families in need of financial aid due to the ongoing pandemic.

For example, a qualifying family of four could receive $4,000 with Thursday’s bill. That’s $600 more than the same family should have received from the first stimulus check under the CARES Act.





According to reports, the deadlock over the value of unemployment benefits was being resolved as a group of Republicans are proposing a 20 percent reduction, instead of 80 percent being championed by some.

The Democrats want $600 weekly payment sustained as in Cares Act.

Tom Hughes Guide reported that a group of Republican Senators has suggested the stimulus check 2 amount be lowered to $1,000 from $1,200 in a new bill.

The plan, brought forth by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), proposes dependants be eligible for the full $1,000, too.

Whether the second stimulus check is lowered to $1,000 won’t be decided until lawmakers can come to an agreement on an economic aid package.

Several reports said the Senate is at odds over what — if any — stimulus package it should pass.

The guidelines for direct payments and enhanced federal unemployment benefits are key points of contention.