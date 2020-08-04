Argentine Paulo Dybala has been named Serie A player of the 2019/2020 season.

He beat Juventus teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo to the MVP title.

Ronaldo won the title last season.

Dybala, to clinch the title, mustered 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana during the last campaign.





It was his fifth MVP in eight seasons in Italy. He first won it with Palermo.

Juventus keeper, Wojciech Szczesny was also named last season’s best goalkeeper.

Stefan De Vrij was named as the best defender, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez best midfielder, Ciro Immobile best forward and Dejan Kulusevski as best young player.

Since the first Player of the Year prize in 1997, only three other Argentines have won it.

They are Diego Milito in 2010, Carlos Tevez in 2015 and Mauro Icardi in 2018.