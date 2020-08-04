By Jennifer Okundia

It’s about to rain lyrics as industry heavy weight rapper Cardi B features colleague Megan The Stallion on her latest single.

The record titled ‘Wap’ is set to drop on Friday August 7th 2020 and fans are already excited about the thought of two black women coming together to work on a project.

Cardi shared the art cover of the song with the caption:





Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap

The entertainment industry is highly competitive and ladies do not really want to be competing with another woman in the same craft.

Rapper Nicki Minaj who has been in the game for a while, was constantly matched to Cardi and the two have never worked together on a song till date. This collaboration is a start towards positive vibes only.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter born in Bexar County, Texas and raised in South Park, Houston. She began writing and performing raps as a teenager.

She was also recently shot in her feet by Tory Lanez, another rapper when they attended a party.