By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday felicitated with Prof. Innocent Ujah on his election as President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

He also congratulated all the Executive Members for the zeal and diligence brought into the organisation within a short period.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.





According to the statement, Buhari believes the elected officers of the NMA have admirable profiles that will take the organisation to greater heights, particularly Prof. Ujah, who has worked extensively with national and international institutions.

The President affirmed that the NMA plays a strategic role in the growth of the country through counselling of leaders on health and development issues, and staying on the frontline during emergencies and pandemics to keep everyone safe like the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also commended the former President of the NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile and Executive Members for their investments of time and resources to improve the welfare of doctors.

He, however, assured Prof. Ujah and the Executive Members of the government’s full cooperation to help them succeed in their leadership positions and improve health services in the country.