By Taiwo Okanlawon

The first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, Kate Jones popularly known as Ka3na has revealed that she did not have any form of sex with housemate Praise in the house.

The duo who were not love birds were caught having sex after a truth or dare game on Friday.

Ka3na, who is married to a 64-year-old man, was spotted counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.





Ka3na was later evicted alongside Lilo.

However, n an interview with a Lagos radio station this morning, the mother of 3 disclosed that she and Praise did not have sex, that they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.” she said.

Earlier, Ka3na had opened up to show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on her experience, explaining that there was no time to use her game plan, as everything unfolded right before her and she had to act.

She also disclosed how she doesn’t regret any of her actions in the house, but will work on her bossy nature and temper, while also hoping that the friendship with Lucy and connection with Dorathy continues outside the house.

