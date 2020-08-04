By Taiwo Okanlawon

The housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show are beginning to figure out each other’s game plan, after busty housemate, Dorathy Bachor was seen telling Ozo that Nengi is only trying to use him.

She also told him to state the definition of his relationship with Nengi.

According to her, the definition given by Ozo will determine if she will continue to keep her distance from the light-skinned dude who likes to hang around her while crushing on Nengi.





She said, “I am just your friend, I’ll look out for you and wouldn’t let Nengi mess with you

“But define whatever you have with Nengi and don’t put me in the middle.

“I don’t hate Nengi but just dislike her game and how she’s trying to use you. That’s the reason I’m keeping my distance.”