By Taiwo Okanlawon

The second Big Brother Naija housemate to be evicted, Lilo Aderogba popularly known as Lilo has apologized to her fans for being carried away by putting her emotions before her goals.

Sharing some experiences with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in her first interview outside the house, Lilo disclosed that she feels happy leaving the BBnaija House because her relationship with fellow housemate, Eric was starting to crossing boundaries.

Lilo also told Ebuka that she felt like she was being used by Eric because she displayed her weakness whenever they are together.





In her words, she said, “I feel like I put my feelings and emotions before my goals, I was like carried away.

“My friendship with Eric didn’t happen too fast, but we catching feelings definitely happened too fast.

“I Just wanted to be his friend, but he told me it’s me he wants.

“When I am by myself, I think, but when Eric is with me, I don’t. I felt like he took advantage of the fact that I was weak towards him being sweet and my cuddle buddy,” she added.