Olaitan Olatoye OlalekanBy Taiwo Okanlawon

Georgia-based real estate entrepreneur and businessman, Olaitan Olatoye Olalekan has launched a new real estate development and listings agency in Nigeria called Olla Realtor LTD.

The company which has presence in four continents including Africa, Europe, Middle East and America is built on a business model that is client-focused, incorporating great building techniques, fresh designs and forward-thinking IT innovations.

Established in 2019 by realtor Olaitan Olalekan with the three divisions including Construction & Development, Home Design, and Real Estate, the firm provides Strategic Marketing and Transaction Management services to their clients across many markets.





Olla Realtor LTD’s experienced professionals have access to top listings, a worldwide network, exceptional marketing strategies and cutting-edge technology to help make clients real estate experience memorable and enjoyable.

According to its website, Olla Realtor has undertaken and completed over 120 housing projects across the world and is set to undertake more projects across Africa in a bid to further it’s mission of providing Quality houses at reasonable price

Speaking at the launch of Olla Realtor LTD in Nigeria, Olaitan said, “Whether you are buying or selling a home or just curious about the market, Olla Realtor team is eager to be the local resource throughout the entire process.

“We know the community — both as agents and neighbors — and claim to have the knowledge and local expertise to get the job done in today’s market.

“We are constantly in communication assisting our clients with finding the perfect home – from lot selection to designing and building the dream home to securing a home for sale or selling your home – our team works to ensure you don’t have to look any further to find your dream home.

“Whether you’re ready to sell or looking for answers, we’ll guide you with data and expertise specific to your area. We also bring to bear our experience and expertise in developing luxury and state-of-the-art property for sale and for rent.”

Over 5 years in business, Olaitan revealed that Olla Realtor LTD has been offering a full range of real estate and property management solutions that have enabled families to relocate across UAE, UK, Georgia, Nigeria, South Africa and USA. With the support of a strong, dedicated team of real estate professionals, Olla Realtor LTD has built a reputation of providing excellent customer service while maintaining a friendly customer focus.

“Selling a home takes time, thus owners planning to get rid of the property fast, may become discouraged. Olla Realtors LTD offers an alternative to the traditional route of selling a home.

We offer creative solutions and purchase homes in any condition and situation, including homes that are fire or hurricane damaged and those that are in pre-foreclosure.

“The entire process can be accomplished in a matter of days, as opposed to weeks or months if listed with a realtor or as for sale by owner, so give us a call today,” Olaitan stated.

“We’re excited to open our new office in Nigeria’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. It will enable us to provide our level of service to even more clients,” Olaitan added.