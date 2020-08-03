By Okafor Ofiebor

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has given 41 Range Rover Discovery Sports Utility Vehicles to judges serving in Rivers State High Court and Customary Courts.

Other beneficiaries are judges of Rivers State origin serving the nation in the Federal Judicial Service.

Wike said that his government gave judges and magistrates vehicles two years ago with the promise that they would be replaced from time to time as a matter of deliberate policy.





According to him, the SUVs were the fulfillment of the promise he made to the judges to enhance effective delivery of Justice in the state.

He said as a lawyer and Governor of the state, the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and unhindered justice delivery were paramount to his administration.

The governor said the SUVs have a warranty of five years and that the judges could send them to Coscharis Motors if they noticed any fault within the period.

Wike announced that his government had also completed and taken possession of a furnished 20 unit residential quarters for judges, which the government started in 2018 in fulfillment of its policy for providing decent and life long accommodation for all states’ Judges.

He said that the Chief Judge of the Federation is expected to commission the estate soon and present certificates of occupancy (Cof O) to the benefitting judges who will occupy the houses for life.

He said the gesture was the manifestation of the government’s abiding commitment to the independence and integrity of the State judicial arm of government.

He said while the state government provides qualitative services for the judiciary, no judicial person had the right to dictate to the government in making choices relating to accommodation and justice dispensation as he hoped that the government’s largesse would spur the judiciary to efficiency and eliminate corruption and indolence in the system.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyaye Lamikara had thanked the governor for providing infrastructure and technology development for the judiciary, saying “We are very proud to be the first judiciary in the country to have an e-library, and one of the pioneer judiciaries to commence e-filing e-assignment of cases and virtual hearing of cases.”