Erica and Kiddwaya cooling down

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya were caught live on camera Sunday night getting busy under the duvet while their fellow housemates slept.

The two were captured making out after the eviction show.

Erica who is known to be in a relationship with Kidwayya ended up exposing her backside while they were lying down on the couch in the living room where they shared their first kiss.


Erica and Kiddwaya started the steamy affair from the couch

The duo later moved to the room where things got more intense.

Kiddwaya helped Erica out, while the camera picked Erica’s facial expression of someone who is moaning.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the development. See some reactions;