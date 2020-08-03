By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya were caught live on camera Sunday night getting busy under the duvet while their fellow housemates slept.

The two were captured making out after the eviction show.

Erica who is known to be in a relationship with Kidwayya ended up exposing her backside while they were lying down on the couch in the living room where they shared their first kiss.





The duo later moved to the room where things got more intense.

Kiddwaya helped Erica out, while the camera picked Erica’s facial expression of someone who is moaning.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the development. See some reactions;

So Laycon told Erica he have feelings for her and that same night she went to Kidd for some fingering….in this life have muscles 😭😭😭😭#BBNaijaLockdown #kiddrica pic.twitter.com/FFKebDf1ig — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) August 3, 2020

Erica might just be making the worst mistake of her career… or, maybe, she has nothing to lose after all, Kiddwaya is a BIG SHOE #bbnajia2020 #BBNaijaLockdown2020 #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/xDkzIFdVIk — Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 3, 2020

Erica and Kidd were just having an early morning workout not fingering. Trust me there's no better time 😊#bbnajia2020 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/1VJB3wSiKX — Nappy Blaze 🍥 (@Nappyblaze) August 3, 2020

Erica please go for a man that can communicate, apologize and appreciate you, Not a man that’ll be fingering you up and down on National tv Like he’s digging for gold — AK- Plug 🔌 𓅓 (@talk2Akplug) August 3, 2020

Kiddwaya and Erica had something and so?

The show is rated 18.

Why exactly are people angry? What’s the reason for the outburst?🤷🏿‍♂️#BBNaija — PRAIZ #ToTheMoonEp (@Praiz8) August 3, 2020

People that if they leave them they will use cucumber on national tv want to cancel somebody that fell for fine rich boy. Hypocrites. Hisss 🚶🏻#bbnaija — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) August 3, 2020