By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning singer and new mum, Simisola ‘Ogunleye’ Kosoko popularly known as Simi has tendered an unreserved apology to the LGBTQ community for a homophobic statement she made on her Youtube show, “Stoopid Sessions“.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner in an episode that was supposed to tackle the topic of dating among millennials, called homosexuality, “abnormal.”

The show had on co-hosted Sess, Kiekie and Iyanuoluwa, and sampled an array of opinions that ranged from dating that starts without much preamble, sexual propositions that are forthright and who owns the dating prerogative between men and women.





She said: “They say they’re born that way, but I haven’t seen any biological proof.

The comment drew widespread criticism among the LGBTQ community, with Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi calling her out on social media.

However, the singer has now taken to her Twitter to apologise for the comments, sating that she had no intention to hurt.

According to her, she revealed that she is in a learning phase, and though she understands discrimination as a woman, she doesn’t have a full grasp on the unique ways the LGBTQ community experiences it.

She wrote;