Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno on Monday sarcastically prayed for greedy Nigerian politicians.

A displeased Tekno took to his Twitter page to lay curses on ”leaders stealing from their people”.

He wrote; ”If u a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people.. God will make u suffer in ways money can’t fix’

If u a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people.. God will make u suffer in ways money can’t fix — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) August 3, 2020



