By Ayodele Efunla

Most final year students around the country returned to school today to prepare for their exams.

P.M News reporter went around to check the turnout of students and how prepared Lagos is to combat the coronavirus.

While Speaking to Pm News, the head boy of Agindingbi Grammar School, Olanrele Philip said he is glad to resume to school, “Sitting at home was boring, I needed that interaction with my friends because it helps to learn”.





Reacting to the question of how prepared she is for the final year exams, the head girl of Agindingbi Grammar School, Falua Dorcas said, “I am 100 percent ready, during the holidays I was busy preparing for my exams using online tutorials and youtube”.

When asked maybe they believe coronavirus exists, the two students replied with a yes.