By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved N500million for payment of entitlements to retirees on Contributory Pensions Scheme.

The approved sum covered the payment of contributory pensions to retired primary school teachers and local government workers, to the tune of N300 million, while N200 million was earmarked for retired workers in the civil service and parastatals.

Head of Service Dr. Festus Gboyega Oyebade said in a statement that “this gesture is part of the evidence of Governor Oyetola’s concern for the people’s welfare”, adding that the current administration would prioritise the welfare of serving and retired workers.





He said: “This gesture is evidence that the governor listens to the yearnings of the citizens. We are delighted and proud of his response to the needs of retirees, especially at this time COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world economy.

“The government under the leadership of Governor Oyetola is aware of the importance of pension to those who have retired. The governor’s consistent gesture validates his commitment to continue to cater for those who have served the state meritoriously.”