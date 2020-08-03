Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, the Chief Judge of Ogun State on Monday swore-in six new Chief and Senior Magistrates into office.

She urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession and dispense justice without fear and favour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those appointed as Chief Magistrates included Mr Awofeso Ireti-Olubatunde, Mr Dipeolu Dehinde and Mrs Osinbajo Moriyike Oluwabunmi.

Mr Shodeinde Ogooluwa Adekunle, Mrs Kolawole Ogunbowale and Mr Solana Shodeinde Abayomi were also appointed as Senior Magistrates.





Dipeolu, while administering the oath of office on the six newly appointed Chief and Senior Magistrates at the state High Court in Kobape, said the appointment was imperative to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“I discovered that Ogun state Judiciary had a fast deteriorating Kwashiorkor scale in which we had only five Chief Magistrates in the entire judiciary in the state.

“This number was grossly insufficient to handle the fast-rising number of civil and criminal matters that were strictly within the jurisdiction of Chief Magistrates.

“Hence, approaching the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, he granted approval to fill vacancies and employ within approved establishment position and approved budgets,’’ she said.

She advised the newly appointed Chief and Senior Magistrates to resist the temptation of abusing judicial powers in the course of dispensing justice.