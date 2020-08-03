Chris Iheuwa a Nollywood actor and director clocks 50 today.

In a special pose on Instagram to mark his birthday, he looks elegant as he thanked God for his life.

“Finally the day is here. Thank you Lord,” he wrote.

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria(AFN) sent a message of congratulation to Chris Iheuwa.





The message read: “Happy birthday to an Actor and filmmaker, CEO stable stage Production and the Vice Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of AGN. God bless you and grant you more years of celebrations in health and wealth.”

Chris Iheuwa is an actor who has journeyed with Nollywood from cradle to where the industry stands now.

He is known for his stellar performance in movies such as Rattle Snake in 1995, Phone Swap in 2012, Joba in 2019, The Second Bed (2020), La Femme Anjola (2020), and The Delivery Boy (2018), among others.

He studied Theatre Arts – a degree from the University of Ibadan and MA from the University of Lagos.