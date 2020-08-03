WWE twins and reality stars Brie and Nikki Bella both welcomed babies this weekend.

The stars, who had announced they were pregnant in January, shared their good news Sunday on Instagram.

Brie gave birth on Saturday to a son, her second child with professional wrestler husband Daniel Bryan. The couple already have a 3-year-old daughter.

Sharing a photo of a baby clutching his dad’s finger, Brie wrote: It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”





An hour after her twin sister’s announcement, Nikki posted her own update, that she too delivered a baby boy on Friday, her first with her fiancé, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

“7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.,” she wrote, accompanying a similar photo of her own child.