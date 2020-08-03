Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has linked two former governors of Delta State James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan to contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to Punch, former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu also appeared in a letter submitted to the Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on July 23 through clerk to the House Patrick Giwa.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume was also named in the documents which the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice got a copy of.

According to the documents, emergency repairs projects linked to the aforementioned were awarded in 2018.





Kalu identified in the document as OUK-Kalu (the project source) was awarded five projects all in Abia.

He was said to be awarded emergency repairs of Ezere-Acha-Ndiokoukwu Road (N517.9 million) and repairs of Amaubiri-Eluama-Uru Ring Road, Lokpaukwu, Umuchieze (N560 million).

Others linked to Kalu are Ndi Oji Abam-Atan Road (N523.7 million), Okafia-Ozuitem-Bende Road (N508 million) and Ozu-Amuru-Abam Road at the cost of N523.4 million.

Ibori is said to have been awarded the emergency repairs of Onoghove Community Road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University at a cost of N485.7 million.

Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate and Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429 million.

Twelve projects were linked to Ararume in Imo and Rivers states but the costs were not indicated in the documents.