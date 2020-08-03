Daughter of the late former Head of State and Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode is to deliver a keynote address at the August 2020 Black Philanthropy Month summit on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The Black Philanthropy Month (BPM), founded by Jackie Bouvier Copeland is a global celebration, revival and mobilization of black giving in all its forms to advance black communities, with about 17 million people celebrating it worldwide.

Oyebode, who will join other notable Africans such as Graca Machel, Mojubaolu Olufunke Okome and Folake Marcus Bello at the Black Giving and Beyond Summit will speak on “African Philanthropy post Covid-19”

According to her, “with the situation of the novel Covid-19 pandemic taking its toll on Africa, and realizing that African governments have limited resources to deal with the challenges and to overcome post COVID-19, there is need for concerted philanthropic support for the continent.”





“Today, BPM is more important than ever, as the twin pandemics of Covid-19 and anti-Black racism have decimated Black communities in the US and everywhere. This global celebration and social action initiative promotes a culture of giving and mutual support year-round to buoy the spirit and capacity of stressed Black communities to recover and rebuild.”

The United Nations and over 30 governmental bodies have declared every August Black Philanthropy Month, with a combination of sophisticated social media and in-person and virtual events organized by changemakers in cities all over the world.

These convenings and every discussion are designed to mobilize Black philanthropists, social and angel investors, venture capitalists as well as non-Black allies, along with leaders of nonprofits, businesses, communities and movements to create a set of shared funding guidelines for effective Black community rebuilding.

The WISE Fund will coordinate follow-up implementation of BPM Summit recommendations and action steps in collaboration with partners and attendees over the next year.

To join the summit register through this link. https://bit.ly/FundBlackSummit

Registration is free.