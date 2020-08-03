By Taiwo Okanlawon

A middle-aged man, popularly known as Tailor, has committed suicide after his lover allegedly jilted him in Rivers State.

According to Punch, the incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday at Omuokiri village, Aluu community, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim who hailed from Kogi State but lived in Aluu community hung himself in the night after his lover abruptly ended their relationship.





It was also gathered that the man was found dead after the lady whose identity is still unknown packed her belongings from the man’s apartment.

A source further disclosed that what the man did was a taboo in the community, and others who live in the compound have been asked to pack out till traditional cleansing is done in the compound.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were investigating the circumstances that lead to the man’s death.