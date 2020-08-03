By Jennifer Okundia

Popular award winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim discusses the issue of early marriage for young ladies and how it affects their future.

Ibrahim, 34, stated that lots of women face pressure from family, society, a better life e.t.c and some of them end up marrying older men for comfort which in turn affects their career.

The mum of one and content creator revealed that she, at 18 was faced with the challenge of marrying a 42 year old guy who is U.S. based.





She also talked about how her acting career started after she attended auditions. Watch the fun filled video below…