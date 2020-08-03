The NNPC has announced the death of another former Group managing director, Dr Joseph Thlama Dawha.

He was in his 60s.

He was the GMD of the state-owned behemoth between 2014 and 2015. He succeeded Andrew Yakubu, who was sacked by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mele Kolo Kyari, incumbent GMD announced Dawha’s death on Twitter on Monday.





“The NNPC family regrets to announce the passing away of Dr Joseph Thlama Dawha, GMD NNPC 2014- 2015 after a brief illness. We remember his astute leadership and immense contributions to the progress of the Corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family,” he said.

Kyari did not state the cause of death.

Dawha was the second NNPC GMD to die in recent time.

His death comes weeks after Kyari’s predecessor Maikanti Baru died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Dawha, from Biu in Borno state joined the NNPC in 1988 and retired in 2015.

He had Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1977 and a Master’s of Science in the same discipline in 1985.

He also had a doctorate in chemical engineering in 1988.