By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder of Chris Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said it is a shame for African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari to be travelling to Europe and America to get medication when they are sick.

Buhari and some African leaders had on several occasions travelled abroad to seek medication when they were sick.

But Oyakhilome, in a broadcast to his members on Sunday described such act as a shame on African leaders to always seek help from abroad.





“Why can’t Africa be allowed to produce their medication? How many years do you need somebody to help you. For how long can you be waiting? It will be a shame at this time of your life and history if vaccines have to be imported to Africa to help Africa.

“It is a shame and a failure on the part of the leaders. Your great grandfather was helped, your grandfather was helped, now you want to be helped. It is a shame, you ought to come up with your own vaccines, whatever medicine you need.

“It is a shame that leaders of Africa still have to travel to Europe and America to get medication when they get sick. You should be ashamed. At this time of your life, you should have grown up, What are all the universities you have built, what are they for? It is about time you started thinking,” he said.

Oyakhilome lamented the huge brain drains in Africa, without the leaders bothering about the consequences.

“Look at the brain drain, they take the best of Africa and take to Europe, Asia and China and you don’t care, what kind of leadership that has no vision for the future? We need leaders in Africa that can think, leaders that have brains and some mind, and have a vision,” he stated.

He wondered when African leaders would put away childishness and still be depending on other countries for loans and others when they have enough.

” When will Africa put away childish things, Africa is old enough. Any nation in Africa that is still calling for help from another country, the leadership is a shame. You have more than enough resources to help your country. Why are you borrowing money from nations that don’t have it? Europe don’t have enough resources to borrow you money, neither does China, They are only borrowing you money they got from you, wake up,” he said.