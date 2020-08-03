By Jethro Ibileke

The deputy speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye has abandoned Governor Godwin Obaseki and pledged support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Idiaye is one of the 10 Assemblymen out of 24 that Obaseki inaugurated last year.

His jumping the Obaseki ship must be painful to the governor, who is running for reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.





Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Obaseki is heading to a disgraceful end, with the avalanche of defection hitting his camp.

He spoke in Benin, while receiving Idiaye and four other lawmakers.

They are Emmanuel Agbaje, Nosayaba Okunbor, Dumez Ugiagbe, and Vincent Uwadiae.

Ize-Iyamu said Obaseki’s disgraceful end has become inevitable with the daily abandonment of his government by civil commissioners, chairmen of Boards and appointees.

He said Obaseki has deprived over 50 percent of Edo people of representation in the legislature, after inaugurating a minority in the night.

The APC candidate commended the lawmaker and others who had previously pledged their loyalty, for their steadfastness in choosing to remain in the APC on which platform they got elected.

He assured them that his Manifesto of Hope, Simple Agenda will be implemented to the letter in every part of the state when he gets elected.

Idiaye responded: “I was elected on the platform of the APC and I have made it clear and I have told the whole world that I started my political career in the APC and I have no reason to defect to any political party.”