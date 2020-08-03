By Ayodele Efunla

There is no doubt that hackers are on the prowl, personal WhatsApp, and Facebook accounts are the most targeted nowadays. The Facebook-owned platforms have more than 3.7 billion combined users worldwide.

However, because of its popularity, the messaging app(Whatsapp) is targeted by scammers to spread misinformation after gaining access to your user account.

Fraudsters trick WhatsApp users to reveal the six-digit verification code, which is basically One Time Password(OTP) used by WhatsApp to log-in to an account. The good news is that since the chats are stored on your phone, the hacker cannot access your old chats.





In order to get back your hacked WhatsApp account, you need to delete and reinstall WhatsApp on your device with your phone number. You will receive a six-digit verification code via SMS that WhatsApp reads and logs you in automatically. Once you log-in, the hacker will be automatically logged out of your account.

If the hacker activates the two-step verification after gaining access to your WhatsApp account, you will have to wait for seven days to recover your account.

To secure your WhatsApp account from scammers, never share your activation code with anyone. Beware of the calls that ask you to share your personal information or ask you to install certain apps.

Another way to stop hackers from further using your WhatsApp account is to deactivate it. To do that, send an email to Support at support@whatsapp.com with the title “Lost/Stolen: Pls deactivate my account” in the body. After deactivation, you have 30 days to reactivate your account.

Make sure to always check the Whatsapp web. Whatsapp Web is the extension of the Whatsapp messenger, used to synchronize your phone with your Computer. When hacked, Log on to your PC and click on the option ‘Log out from all the computers’.

Do not forget to activate the two-step verification. Using two-step verification shields your account from being compromised even if someone gets their hands on your SIM card or your verification code. It is a layer of additional security that acts like a password for your WhatsApp account. Another key thing to do is to quickly alert family and friends before they become victims.

Stay Safe.