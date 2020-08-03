Nana Otedola, wife of billionaire business man Femi Otedola is a year older and she’s getting all the love from her family and friends.

The couple have 4 kids together, first daughter, Tolani, a singer, who after she was born, Femi married Nana and had two more daughters DJ Cuppy – a DJ and recording artiste, Her younger sister, Temi, a style blogger and aspiring designer and a son, Fewa.

The family held a home get together with a cake, drinks and lovely music to mark Nana’s big day. On social media,

Tolani wrote:





Happy Birthday to the most vibrant human I know. Loving, creative, kind and just all round amazing. Love you to the moon and back mummy ❤️❤️❤️

DJ Cuppy wrote:

It’s my mum’s birthday 💕🎂 WISH HER A HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Temi wrote:

Mama mia!!! happy birthday to @nana_otedola the most golden and loving woman I know. You guide me through everything in life. PERIOD. I still dream of being as intelligent, compassionate, cool and beautiful as you mama!! Iya mi, love you so much! ❤️

Her hubby Femi Otedola shared photos and videos with the caption:

The birthday shakedown 🎂 .…F.Ote💲

57 year old Femi Otedola was born on November 4th 1962 in Ibadan, Oyo State, south west Nigeria, into the family of the late Sir Michael Otedola, a former governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993.

The father of 4 is the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products.