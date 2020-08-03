By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Fans of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show have reacted as one of the housemates, Ozo picked his friend Dorathy to be his deputy.

For the week, Dorathy as the deputy head of house is immune from possible eviction.

The duo recently got together after a complicated triangle friendship/relationship with another housemate, Nengi.





Read some of the hilarious comments on Twitter

Biggie: Dorothy you have been nominated as the deputy Head of House. Do you accept? Dora: With all my full chest! 😂🤣

Nengi e shock u?😂#BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/GamIxf5o85 — TweekBanker (@seo9ja) August 3, 2020

Ozo Chose Dorathy over Nengi With these few points of mine I hope I've been able to convince you and not to confuse you that Boobs is better than Ass. Thank you #BBNaijaLocdown#BBNaija — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 3, 2020

When Ozo said he won't put anyone above Dora in the house, he meant it. A real King I stan.!#BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/jPBY9aW6ES — Stan'is Dorathian a.k.a Major🇬🇭🇧🇷🇳🇬Headlines (@v_the_5th) August 3, 2020

Forget ass or physical assets, Dorathy has brains and far better than Nengi.

Ozo made the right choice.#BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/1yrJobyFOz — Luckee_A (@ChrissLuckee) August 3, 2020