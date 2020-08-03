BBNaija Ozo and Dora

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Fans of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show have reacted as one of the housemates, Ozo picked his friend Dorathy to be his deputy.

For the week, Dorathy as the deputy head of house is immune from possible eviction.

The duo recently got together after a complicated triangle friendship/relationship with another housemate, Nengi.


Read some of the hilarious comments on Twitter