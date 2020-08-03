Curvy Nigerian actress Chika Ike is a regular fashionista on Instagram with her pictures which always makes fashion statements.

The 34 year old is a television personality, producer, business woman and former model. Taking to social media, she penned the message below:

‘I am attracting everything into my life that is for my highest good this month . New opportunities, new mindset and new connections. So help me God. AMEN .🙏’





Chika started her film career in 2005 when she played a minor character in the movie Sweet Love. Her first major role was in the same year in a movie titled Bless the Child and has since featured in over a hundred movies including: Paradise, Mirror of Beauty, To Love a Stranger and others.