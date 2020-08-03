Almost two weeks after the demise of his friend and ally, Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a signed letter to Funtua’s wife and family.

In the letter written in Hausa, Buhari described Funtua’s death as a major national loss.

Buhari told the bereaved wife, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and the entire family members that this loss was not theirs alone, but that of the entire country.

“Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.”





The President recalled that “in his active politics, Malam Isma’ila served as a Minister,” adding that “he was also a businessman and contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.”

“He was a director of Funtua Textile Mills for 30 years and chaired the Zamfara Textile Company,” while on his roles in the media, “Malam Isma’ila was a life Executive member of the Board of the International Press Institute, IPI.”

According to the President, “Nigerians of all shades and backgrounds have nothing but kind words for him.”

“Late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big,” Buhari wrote.

He then urged all those Malam Isma’ila left behind not to allow division in their ranks.

President Buhari also prayed to Allah to forgive the departed and grant him Aljannatul-Firdaus (paradise).

The 78 year-old Isa Funtua was also President Buhari’s in-law.

He died on 20 July and was buried in Abuja on 21 July.