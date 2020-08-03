By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Another gas explosion has rocked Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, leaving one person dead.

The incident occurred at Alafia bus Stop beside Atlas, in Orile Iganmu axis.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said the agency’s Response Team, LRT, recovered a dead body in the explosion.





According to report of investigations and eye witness accounts, the explosion was attributed to a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder leading to the death of the artisan utilizing the welding equipment while working on a heavy duty equipment.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male (Ajibola Olaoye, 35yrs) lost his life at the scene of incident and four adult male sustained different degree of injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT.

“LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire service are responders at the scene as the entire area have been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

“The dead victim (Ajibola Olaoye), was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of Officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division. The entire area have been cordoned off. Operation concluded,” Okunbor said.

In the last one week, three gas explosion has rocked Lagos, leading to the death of two people.

A gas explosion in Ajao Estate led to the death of one person with several cars and houses burnt.

Another explosion occurred at Palm Groove area, leading to the death of one person.