Nollywood indigenous actress Bimbo Afolayan can barely wait for her birthday in this month of August. The entrepreneur is already showing off pre – birthday pictures.

In an Egypt themed shoot, the wife of movie director Okiki Afolayan rocked a traditional dress with lots of details on it.

Captioning the post, she said “8DAYS TO MY BIRTHDAY

AUGUST BORN ✌🙏✌🙏





I AM GRATEFUL TO MY CREATOR !

LET THE REAL SAUCE BEGIN!”

Bimbo recently got her parents a new home due to harassment from the landlord of the rented apartment they were living in.