The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has warned the public against activities of fraudsters offering non-existent jobs to unsuspecting seekers.

Mr Charles Odili, NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, said in a statement on Monday that the scammers demanded money from unsuspecting Nigerians to obtain jobs.

“NDDC is once again compelled to alert members of the public of activities offering placements in non-existent empowerment programmes purportedly being run by the commission.

“We have received several inquiries from potential victims, who were deceived into believing that NDDC was currently running different training and skills acquisition programmes.





“The hapless job-seekers are being asked by scammers to pay some enrollment fees into fake accounts,” he said.

Odili said that the scammers told their victims that they were representatives of officials of the commission.

According to him, the fraudsters also informed the public that they were authorised by NDDC management to collate a list of contractors with jobs as well as negotiate payments.

“Members of the public should note that these dubious individuals, who impersonate NDDC officials, are exploiting the social media to carry out their nefarious activities.

“We advise those who have genuine business with NDDC to always cross-check their information at the commission’s official website and other social media handles.

“We warn those claiming to represent the commission or its Chief Executive Officer in non-existent programmes to desist forthwith or they will be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.