Ozo and Dora

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Ozo has won ‘Head of House’ in tonight’s challenge and he choose his best friend Dorathy as deputy.

At first it was like the 27 year old was caught between the devil and the deep blue sea when it came to choosing a deputy.

The Consultant and entrepreneur from Imo State loves fellow housemate Nengi, who isn’t down for a relationship currently and so he know picking her means trouble, therefore he settled for Dora.


Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos.