By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has branded Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio a liar for saying that he was one of those who benefitted from contract award by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Akpabio had named two former Delta governors, James Ibori and Uduaghan as beneficiaries of NDDC contracts.

A statement issued by Uduaghan’s Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon said the attention of the former governor had been drawn to a publication which stated that the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission”.





“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication. We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is false. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.”

The statement added that in the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.”

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction,” the statement said.